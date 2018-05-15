“The Vanishing Woman: A Father Gabriel Mystery,” by Fiorella De Maria, Ignatius Press, 2018, 246 pages, $16.95
Edith Jennings is the meanest person in her small English town. Many hate her, all fear her, no one loves her, even her two children.
“The Vanishing Woman: A Father Gabriel Mystery,” by Fiorella De Maria opens with Edith Jennings demonstrating why she is so disliked.
The time is the early 1950s. Father Gabriel has been temporarily transferred from his beloved Saint Mary’s Abbey to serve at the Church of Saint Patrick while its priest recovers from a heart attack. While there he attends a talk at the town’s bookstore. The speaker, Dr. Pamela Milton, will speak about her latest book and signing books the next day.
Edith Jennings attends the lecture. She verbally attacks the speaker who grew up in the town. Jennings to have been libeled by Milton in a magazine article where Milton criticized antiquated teaching methods. Jennings was headmistress of the town’s school. Jennings threatens to ruin Milton’s life.
The next day, Edith Jennings literally disappears. Her daughter Agnes sees her mother walking down the path to their house, returning after Mrs. Jennings visited her sister. Agnes turns away for a few seconds. When Agnes looks out the window again her mother has vanished.
Initially, the local constabulary discounts Agnes’ story, assuming Agnes imagined the whole thing. After Edith’s body turns up in the waters of Port Shaston, 50 miles away, Agnes is suspected of complicity in Edith’s murder.
Agnes is known to be truthful, but what she claims to have seen was impossible. Some in town assume she is mad.
Not Father Gabriel. Using Thomas Aquinas for his logic, Father Gabriel decides if Agnes is not lying and not mad, something happened. He then sets out to find out what. During his investigation he uncovers long-buried secrets of the town and its inhabitants, some dating back to World War II.
De Maria’s second Father Gabriel mystery is another gem of a mystery novel. It is a fun detective tale, offering light entertainment. “The Vanishing Woman” captures echoes of Britain’s golden age mystery writers like Agatha Christie and G. K. Chesterton, while presenting an original story.
