Katrina Lambrecht, vice president and administrator of the Angleton-Danbury campus and vice president of institutional strategic initiatives, was selected to participate in the Fellows Program of America’s Essential Hospitals. The program, which began more than 25 years ago, is for health care leaders from around the nation to examine challenges, explore strategies and develop skills that can strengthen organizations and improve patient care. The program lasts about 10 months and includes three separate multi-day group sessions held in different cities. Activities include presentations from health care experts, case studies and group projects.
LEGER WINS TOP AWARD
FOR NURSING BOOK
A textbook edited by Dr. Michael Leger, director of quality and health care safety, recently received a first-place award in the American Journal of Nursing’s annual Book of the Year Awards. The book, “Financial Management for Nurse Managers: Merging the Heart with the Dollar,” was the first-place winner in the Nursing Management and Leadership category. Several chapters in this fourth edition were written by University of Texas Medical Branch Correctional Managed Care employees Gary Eubank, chief nursing officer, and Paul Brown, Region III director of nursing. The annual book awards honor exceptional texts for advancing health care quality.
TWO WIN GRANT
TO HELP CHILDREN
OF JAILED PARENTS
Dr. Tammy Cupit, director of nursing science and innovation, and Dr. Veronica Kwarteng-Amaning, director of patient care services and assistant chief nursing officer for UTMB Galveston, in collaboration with colleagues from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, have been selected to receive grant funding from the Texas Medical Center Health Policy Institute for their proposal, “Policies and Practices Addressing the Needs of Children and Incarcerated Parents.” As a winner of the 2018-2019 policy grant, they will receive more than $94,000 to help local leaders determine the best ways to support children whose parents are incarcerated. The policy research team will work with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on the project. Researchers plan to ask those incarcerated about their children and the support they need. They also plan on conducting interviews with the people who take care of these children, to find out about the children’s needs.
HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SCIENTISTS AT UTMB
Over the course of two decades, UTMB’s Bench Tutorials program has matched up more than 250 high school students to work with graduate students and post-doctoral fellow mentors on cutting-edge scientific research. With guidance from a faculty adviser, the purpose of the yearlong program is to provide high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to work with researchers conducting actual research. The program is made possible through a partnership among UTMB’s Center in environmental toxicology, the Sealy Center for environmental health medicine and Galveston’s Ball High School, with support from the Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust Fund and Rob Brasier Memorial Fund.
