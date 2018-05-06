This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Seline and Marlon.
Seline (A012406) is a domestic short hair gray tabby. “Gray tabby” doesn’t do justice to Seline’s subtle beauty. She has a white locket and tail tip and her eyes are deep pools of green. Seline is friendly, playful and a tiny bit shy with new people and places. Come meet this lovely young adult kitty soon.
Marlon (A011743) has truly blossomed during his stay here at the ARC. When Marlon first arrived at the shelter he was severely underweight and his spirit was broken. Even though he had a rough exterior, we could tell this boy had a heart of gold. With love and lots of care, Marlon started to gain weight and build confidence. The once timid boy has grown into quite a character, leaping around the play yard and showing off. Marlon has been a wonderful dog and deserves a second chance to be part of a loving forever home. Do you have room in your heart for this wonderful boy?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Seline and Marlon are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City.
