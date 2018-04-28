Although many people confuse him with a furby, Rufus is, in fact, a dog. He is a medium-sized, sturdy dog who will keep you laughing just by looking at his facial expressions. He loves to play and to get those crazy ears scratched. If you’d like to meet furby — no, Rufus — come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 for more information about him. Rufus’ adoption fee is just $50 and covers his neutering, a microchip, vaccines and a vet exam.
