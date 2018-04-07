This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Frank and Branch.
Frank (A011791) is a domestic short hair wearing a black and white “Tuxedo” coat. His cute face features round eyes and impressive white whiskers. Frank is about 8 months old, friendly, and seeks attention. He likes to play with toys and his twin brother Ernest (A011792). Come meet Frank — he may be your perfect cat.
Branch likes to play a game of fetch or anything outdoors such as jogging. What would really make him happy is to finally have a family of his own. He’s a very good boy, and knows commands and plays well with other dogs.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Frank and Branch are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
