On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash played in an impromptu jam session at Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tenn. It was a one-in-a-million event that went down in rock ’n’ roll history. Like that 1956 jam session, Fredell and Lewis’ 2018 birthday party will be a one-in-a-million event.
Fredell and Lewis Rosen shared their 75th and 70th birthdays with a cast of thousands at the Galveston Island Country Club. The SRO crowd included Elise Stephens, Jim Nonus, Andrea and Carroll Sunseri, Linda and Neil Nathan and Carolyn Gaido with Rusty Eversburg.
The bands were our own local The Line Up and “Elvis, Jerry Lee, Johnny & Carl in Concert.” The concert group is a national touring group that covers the music from the Broadway show, “Million Dollar Quartet,” which is about the night these five artists had an impromptu recording session at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tenn.
Maureen Patton was able to make the contacts to secure the group. They could have never done it without her. Knute Lund and his staff at the Galveston Country Club outdid themselves with many tasty food stations.
On hand were Gene and Gerry Hornstein, Darlene Moody, Vera Carmona, John and Cindy Sullivan visiting with Mary Ellen and Jim LeDuc, Gerald and Susanne Sullivan and Avi and Margo Markovich. I had a great time with Dolph and Teri Tillotson and Mary Ann and Bob Murphy, Shrub Kempner, Margaret and Harry Kelso, Ann Anderson and Pat Welsh from the ‘hood.
Meeting over the roast beef station were Eliza and Danny Quigley, Georgia Saracco Meyer and Ami Barzilay, VJ Tramonte, Karen Flowers and Ted Shook and the O&O Benno. Faces in the crowd: Suzanne and Jim Little, Andy and Bev Odom, Vickie and Stretch Lewis, Carolyn and John Clyburn, Dancie and Jim Ware and Fred Burns with Diane McDonough.
The Rosens were thrilled to share the birthday celebrations (70th and 75th) with their family and close friends from Galveston, Houston and beyond. Oh yes, and there was a lot of dancing going on!
Happy birthdays to Bix Rathburn, Kent Brashears, Adele Parrish, Roger Quiroga, Deborah January-Bevers, Laura Little Flores, Karen Crummett Sawyer, Art Guttersen, Larry Micheletti, Armin Cantini, Marcia K. Nemarich Hyatt and Miguel Aleman.
