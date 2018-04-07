Fatalism, the belief that forces much greater than ours control everything, is probably the oldest and certainly the simplest explanation of why life and events happen as they do. And every language I know anything about has a version. “What will be, will be,” we say in English, or the well-known Spanish rendering, “que será, será.” Poet Robert Herrick reminds us that “there is no armour against fate,” and Stoic philosopher Seneca wrote: “The Fates lead the willing — and drag the unwilling.”
The mental minimalism inherent in fatalism also encourages physical indolence. Why struggle, strain or fret if nothing is really within our power to change? For centuries this view of human life set the tone of life in many ancient cultures. As a general paradigm, if one person rose to power and prominence it was because the fates or the gods so willed it. And if another must beg for bread and sleep in the street the same powers so decided, and it was not for mankind to question the decrees.
But as the Western cultures grew from the twin sources of Christianity and Classical civilization, an alternate concept of humanity developed. Life could be grim, but it did not have to be so; people might be hungry or oppressed, but it was not because of fate or indifferent gods. In time, poet William Blake would express the new attitude: “Let us, then, be up and doing, with a heart for any fate.” W.E. Henley put it into even stronger words: “It matters not how strait the gate/ How charged with punishments the scroll/ I am the master of my fate/ I am the captain of my soul.”
The key word here is “doing.” Life for Western peoples was no longer a matter of suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, but of taking up arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing, end them, to paraphrase William Shakespeare. Life was a series of tasks, which meant a series of selections and rejections. Thus, Western life gravitated toward intelligence, toward science, art and philosophy, for at its root intelligence means knowing how to elect, select and reject. It is the talent for preferences and an inclination to the superior.
But just as fatalism in the eastern manner can cause humanity to settle for less than its due, so personal freedom in the western mold may lead us to exaggerate our individualism. Our freedom to act and select is always conditional, and the condition is the circumstances into which we are born. As far as we know, we did not choose to be born into our particular family, culture, language, nation, sex, or historical era. These features correspond in certain sense to our fate; what we make of them by our choices, rejections, and pursuits is a function of our freedom, intelligence, and effort. We could think of our life as an unfinished melody which we then complete as best we can.
