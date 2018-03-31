The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Lola and Ryder.
Lola is a beautiful 4-month-old calico kitten with a silky soft white coat with patches of brown and orange. She was surrendered to the shelter because her previous owner traveled for work and could not give her the attention she deserves. She is a bit quiet and shy, but she will perk up once she finds her forever home. Lola is super sweet, loving and enjoys companionship. She will be your best friend if you pet her and give her chin scratches. Stop by to give her a second chance at a loving forever home.
Ryder is a 1 1/2-year-old shepherd mix, weighing 55 pounds. He has a brown and tan coat, which is short and thick. His big floppy ears and puppy dog eyes make him irresistible. He is eager to please and train. For instance, he already knows how to sit and lay down on command (as long as you have a treat in your hand). He is gentle and well-mannered, making him a good fit into most families. He would enjoy a big backyard or nearby dog park or walking trail. He likes to play fetch, play with stuffed animals, and he’d like it if you stopped by to see him today.
As the weather warms up, so does our event schedule. Keep an eye on our websites events calendar for up-to-date details of all of the upcoming community events that benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
