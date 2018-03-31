The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Cinny.
Cinny (short for Cinnamon) is a gorgeous Shepard mix. When all the other dogs are jumping and barking in their kennels, Cinny is waiting patiently for visitors to stop at her door to say “hello.”
Cinny is great with people of all ages and would make a wonderful family dog or a great companion for just about any individual. She is a great combination of active dog, calm and relaxed when you’d want or need her to be.
If you’d like to learn more about Cinny, contact Friendswood Animal Control at 281-996-3390, or stop by the facility to meet her at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood.
