Unless natural forces or external enemies threaten their nations, most freely elected legislative assemblies — western style congresses and parliaments — are in continual internal disagreement. Debates in the British Parliament, for instance, are often loudly rude and raucous, shockingly so to Americans whose legislative representatives generally cloak their differences with courteous protocols even as they question the intellect and sometimes the character of those with opposing views. It was not always so; in the early years of the American republic Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton fought a duel to settle their political differences. Both men lost: Hamilton, his life, Burr his reputation and future.
On the other hand, the toothless assemblies in totalitarian regimes are models of decorum and accord. Lacking the power to influence, they lack the passion to care. These controlled and subjugated congresses are the empty homage that tyrants pay to real democracy and by their mere existence tacit admission that their own regimes are shams.
Yet despite their bickering, the western democracies agree on at least the fundamental accord that theirs is the proper vehicle for doing the people’s business. Though seldom in agreement on any given item, they are consistently of one mind regarding the national agenda. In other words, if not in accord, they are united in concord.
This historical concord still holds, despite what appears to be a growing popular discontent with the tortoise pace, cumbersome, murky process of popular elections, and endless, protracted bickering inherent in conventional democracy. Winston Churchill remarked that democracy is the worst form of human government — except for all the others mankind has tried. But what other system of government is there? Discounting totalitarianism as a legitimate alternative, I know of only the three that the Greek philosophers described: monarchy, based on the model of father and children; oligarchy, patterned on the clan structure, and democracy, modeled on the relative equality of siblings. There have been combinations of these three models, but not a viable fourth alternative that I know of.
Curiously, we have mechanisms in place to prevent the return of the king, but as modern history reveals, not the emergence of tyrants. The French Revolution was all about the emancipation and advancement of the common man — less so for women. Instead, it opened the door for Napoleon, France’s bloodiest tyrant. The revolutionary ideals of freedom and human rights were not implemented in France until 1830 — paradoxically under the restored monarchy. The pattern continued in later revolutions. The leftist overthrows based on Marxism unfailingly promise an apotheosis of the downtrodden populace but unfailingly result only in greater repression. And we remind ourselves that Hitler and several other tyrants on the right were elected by popular vote.
Can we not detect in these international betrayals of trust a secret scorn of common mankind? And is it not spreading even in American democracy, the heartland of democratic idealism? American concord yet holds. The day it breaks, if we allow it, we break with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.