“Hats Off to Kimmy” bridal tea party on April 21 at the A Club honoring bride to be Kimmy Matthews, daughter of Allan and Lori Matthews, granddaughter of Ann and Robert Moody Sr. The bride will marry Jackson Almon of Waxahachie in June. The brunch was hosted by several of the bride’s aunts and cousins: Kimmy’s aunt Dotsy Balentine and Lauren, aunt Francie Moody-Dahlberg and Alexis, aunt Lea Matthews, aunt Cindi Matthews and Kit. Roses galore in pink, blush, white mixed with lace and pearls fancied the room, beautiful buffet brunch with mimosa bar, Bloody Mary bar, tea bar, games bridal bingo and “What’s in your purse?” with Mackenzie-Childs teapots for prizes.
Anne Forester, Rosita Leon and Lisette Brown, and the McLeod and Matthews cousins donned their finest hats for the bride to be. McLeod Cousin Table: Alex McLeod in from California, Lindsey McCrory with baby girl, Blakely, Joanie Bowman, Sarah McLeod with her Katherine, great-aunt Joan McLeod, and Libbie Ansell, great-aunt Oma Jean Stevenson from Houston, cousin Amber Corley and her Kendall from Conroe. Longtime friends Brook Paysee, Libby Miranda, Megan O’Malley and Annie Scruggs enjoyed catching up. Lea Matthews enjoyed chatting with former O’C classmate Suzanne Hogan. Many thanks to club manager David Robertson and the attentive staff and Designs by Wanda for their wonderful touches.
Willie Mae and Andrew Micheletti recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 2, 1948, by the Rev. John J. Ruddy in Galveston. Mr. and Mrs. Micheletti were honored with an anniversary dinner celebration party hosted by their two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Terry Boothe, Karen and Vernon Pelton, and son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jenny Micheletti. The dinner celebration was attended by their children, grand-children, great grand-children, family and a host of friends.
Happy Birthday to Scott Vernon, Christian Lusby, Edie Harrington, Ron Mozara, Al LeBlanc Jr., Destin Sims, to Trattoria la Vigna’s Pina Ruggerio, Ed Westerman, Joan Gobroski Megna, Christopher Robb, Phyllis Moore, Hal Rochkind, Rick Rousseau, Frances St. John.
