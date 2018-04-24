There’s a new, free way to get around the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston campus. In a pilot program started last week, two shuttles operate continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays. The service is available for visitors, as well as UTMB employees. The shuttles will make eight stops along a loop that circles the Galveston campus, with wait times of less than 10 minutes. The vans will make a loop around campus that includes Market Street, Harborside Drive, as well as stops at the Alumni Field House and the Primary Care Pavilion.
PENN PRESIDENT OF STATE PSYCHIATRIC ASSOCIATION
Dr. Joseph Penn, director of mental health services, is the new president of the Texas Society of Psychiatric Physicians, a part of the American Psychiatric Association. The association, according to its website, promotes “the best interests of patients and those actively or potentially making use of mental health services.”
EMPLOYEES TO
BE RECOGNIZED
ON SERVICE DAY
UTMB’s annual Employee Service Day ceremony will be held at noon May 16 in the Levin Hall Main Auditorium on the Galveston campus. The event will recognize 1,724 faculty and staff members for their continuous years of service and honor the winner of the 2018 Nicholas and Katherine Leone Award for Administrative Excellence. Two people who will be recognized include Dr. Joseph Shabot, a gastroenterologist, for working at UTMB for 45 years, and Robert “Dusty” Norwood, director of records management, for 40 years.
APRIL IS NATIONAL
DONATE LIFE MONTH
To celebrate and promote April as National Donate Life Month, the department of pediatrics and the Texas Transplant Center will have a Donate Life Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in front of the Moody Medical Library. The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about organ donations and transplants. For information, contact Eboniè P. Fields at 409 747-9569.
