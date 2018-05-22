Just when we thought things could not get any crazier, there is a new movement against tap water encouraging people to drink “raw water” that is not treated or filtered. One company in California sold 2.5 gallon jugs of untreated spring water for $36.99. You can also buy water collection systems to get water from the air.
Before it comes out of the tap, water goes through a multi-step process to ensure it is safe. First, water is treated with substances that stick to dirt and dissolve particles in the water. The treatment makes the dirt and particles stick together and separate out of the water. Once the particles settle to the bottom, the clear water on top is filtered to remove smaller particles as well as bacteria, algae, viruses and additional chemicals. Finally, water is disinfected with chlorine or chloramine to kill any remaining microbes. In many communities, fluoride is added to prevent tooth decay, a major public health advantage. As a result of these methods, despite instances like the recent one in Flint, Mich., drinking water in the U.S. is among the safest in the world.
To say that all raw water is dangerous would be incorrect, because many people have only untreated well water or collected rainwater in their homes. That being said, all water should be tested to determine if it is safe before use.
Water from underground sources, like wells and springs, can have multiple risks. Shallower wells have a greater risk for contamination with bacteria, viruses and parasites. Radioactive elements such as uranium or radium can leach into water from the underlying rock, as well as heavy metals such as arsenic, lead and selenium. As fertilizers, solvents, industrial chemicals and other pollutants break down in the soil, chemicals can get into groundwater. Finally, naturally occurring high levels of fluoride in certain areas can affect bones and teeth.
Commercial bottled spring water is regulated by the government, limiting the levels of microbes and chemicals to low amounts. However, raw, untreated water lacks these safeguards. Proponents of raw water claim it has health benefits, including serving as a probiotic that will improve intestinal flora. Because nothing is done to the water, any bacteria, viruses, parasites or even algae present can stay alive, so you have no idea if the microbes in the water are potentially harmful or not. One company’s raw water must be consumed within a month, otherwise it turns green. As anyone who has been camping knows, even the most isolated mountain stream or spring can contain parasites that can make you very sick.
Just like in the anti-vaccine movement, raw water proponents are spreading dangerous misinformation that could put you and the rest of the public at risk. On top of that, undermining public confidence in drinking water could have widespread consequences.
Do you want to drink raw water without knowing what might be in it? I will keep drinking what I know is treated and tested to keep me and those I care about safe. It just isn’t worth the risk.
