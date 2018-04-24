Many consider Frédéric Chopin the greatest Polish composer. Despite his fame, the circumstances of his death remained a mystery for more than a century. The solution to the mystery is a bit gruesome — researchers examined his preserved heart to determine how he may have died.
Chopin was born in 1810 in Poland to a middle-class family. By the time he was 6, his parents hired a professional musician to tutor him. At age 7, he published his first composition, and a year later began piano performances. At 16, he had already composed several piano pieces in different styles and he joined the Warsaw Conservatory of Music. His parents then sent him to Vienna where he had his debut performance in 1829. His playing rapidly became known for his technical skills and his poetic expressivity. He toured and performed throughout Europe, eventually settling in Paris in 1832.
During the winter of 1838 on the island of Majorca, Chopin fell ill. As his illness got progressively worse, his lover, the French author Amandine Dudevant, who wrote under the name George Sand, took him to Marseille. He was diagnosed with consumption, which we now call tuberculosis. His health continued to decline, and he died in Paris on October 17, 1849 at age 39. He is buried in the famous Père Lachise cemetery with Marcel Proust, Oscar Wilde and Jim Morrison, but his heart was not buried with him. The report from Chopin’s autopsy has long been lost, leading to speculation that he died of cystic fibrosis, despite his known tuberculosis diagnosis.
Taphephobia, the fear of being buried alive, was an obsession in the 19th century, and some coffins had alarms that could be activated from within. Chopin’s last recorded words were, “Swear to make them cut me open, so that I won’t be buried alive.” His sister ensured that his request was followed by having an autopsy performed during which his heart was removed. His heart was preserved in a jar and taken back to Warsaw, Poland. Repatriating bodies was difficult at the time, so returning a body part to someone’s place of birth was not unusual. The jar containing Chopin’s heart was interred in a crypt at the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw. During World War II, a German SS officer took it, supposedly for protection. After the war, it was returned to the church crypt.
In 2014, scientists were invited to study the heart to help settle the debate on what killed Chopin. The scientists could not remove the heart from the jar and could only look at it closely. The study revealed that Chopin had chronic tuberculosis and in the last months of his life, he suffered from chronic heart failure, leading to enlargement of his heart. His immediate cause of death was pericarditis, a rare, but severe, inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart.
Because the scientists were not permitted to remove the heart from the jar, microscopic examination was impossible, as were DNA tests to confirm that it was indeed Chopin’s heart. Therefore, this study cannot definitively prove its case. Still, it makes a good story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.