My grandmother used to say Jal-ja. It literally translates to “sleep well” rather than “good night.” She wished me to sleep well. Do you sleep well? Do you dream? The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7 to 9 hours for adults — but only about two thirds do so. Sleeping well regularly is essential to a healthy mind and body. We know without a good night sleep, we do not perform well the next day. In the long term, inadequate sleep can reduce years off our lives.
Research indicates that without enough sleep, we are more likely to develop chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and suffer from depression and anxiety. Those who don’t sleep well have higher risk of a heart attack or be diagnosed with cancer. Moreover, numerous studies have established that poor sleep has a substantial effect on our risk of dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Framingham Heart Study identified less sleep as a risk factor for AD. In this study published in “Neurology” in 2017, 321 older adults were followed for a period of about 12 years. They had sleep studies done and the number of new diagnoses of dementia were documented. Persons who spent smaller portion of time in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and took more time to reach REM sleep were at greater risk of developing AD. For each percentage reduction in REM sleep, there was 9 percent increase in risk. Stages of non-NREM sleep did not affect dementia risk.
This increased risk is likely mediated by greater buildup of beta amyloid protein, a marker of AD, in the brains of those with disturbed sleep. The protein is a toxic form of the naturally occurring amyloid precursor protein. The beta amyloid protein cluster or clump forms amyloid deposits known as plaques and fibrils, which are directly associated with brain cell death and shrinkage. Encouragingly, with better sleep, beta amyloid deposits diminish and our likelihood of Alzheimer’s dementia can be reduced.
Bottom line, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia in older adults in the U.S. With this condition, difficulties with memory, judgment and motor skills develop and progress. Perhaps we can reduce our chance of developing dementia and hope for a healthier mind and body by sleeping well throughout our lifetime.
I recommend that you consider the following:
1. Set a routine — just as you go to work on time, you should go to sleep and get up on time.
2. Set the right time to sleep.
3. Don’t eat or work in bed.
4. Avoid bright light 2 to 3 hours before bedtime.
5. Avoid caffeine, alcohol and tobacco before bed. (Although alcohol may help you fall asleep, it does not give you good sleep and even moderate alcohol use increases our risk of developing AD.)
And 6. Exercise regularly, but not before bedtime, as it helps you fall asleep more quickly and improves the quality of your sleep.
Just as grandmother wished me, I wish you good sleep.
