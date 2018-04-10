Three University of Texas Medical Branch employees have been chosen as inaugural recipients of The University of Texas System Board of Regents’ Outstanding Employee Award.
The honorees are Chad Connally, nursing program manager for emergency services; Mike Mastrangelo, program director for institutional preparedness and facilities risk management; and Scott Woodby, a nurse clinician in intensive care.
The three were among 34 UTMB nominees for the award, which was created by the UT Board of Regents to recognize non-faculty employees who have shown outstanding performance, innovation, enthusiasm and dedication in their jobs. Thirty awards were given out this year across the 14 UT System institutions and the UT System Administration.
The winners will receive a Chancellor’s challenge coin, a certificate, a $10,000 monetary award and an invitation to a luncheon ceremony in Austin.
NATIONAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE PREPAREDNESS DRILL
The University of Texas Medical Branch, a Regional Ebola Treatment Center, will take part in a federal national preparedness drill that will simulate one patient with Ebola being transported to UTMB on Thursday.
The exercise, coordinated by the Department of Health and Human Services, involves more than 50 organizations across the nation and is the largest patient-movement exercise in HHS history. The exercise, under the HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, is designed to test and validate domestic procedures and capabilities to move patients with highly infectious diseases from local hospitals to HHS-designated Regional Ebola Treatment Centers.
There is no actual Ebola virus involved in the drill.
Participating in trainings and exercises is one of several requirements for the nine designated regional centers and helps the nation be better prepared to safely move patients who are seriously ill or injured to specialized treatment centers such as UTMB.
BUSH NEW DIRECTOR OF RADIOLOGY SERVICES
Angelic Bush has joined UTMB as director of radiology services. Bush most recently was regional director at Baylor Scott & White. Bush, who is president of the Association of Medical Imaging Management, previously was director of the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center at Houston Methodist.
