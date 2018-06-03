This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are McCloud and Jasper.
McCloud (A012497) is a domestic short hair with a black and white coat and light green eyes. His bi-color pattern is unusual with a black nose blaze and chin spot. McCloud is friendly, outgoing and loves attention. He is about 1 1/2 years old, neutered, current on his rabies vaccination and ready to go to his forever home.
Jasper (A011892) is a spunky Lab mix with lots of charisma looking for a loving forever home. Do you enjoy outdoor activities but need a buddy? Jasper is the dog for you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
McCloud and Jasper are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.