Language has always been an identifier of humanity. We talk; animals don’t, as least not in the words and sentences we call language. But just as the acquisition of language humanizes, the erosion of language appears to dehumanize. More on that theme ahead. Anthropologists tell us that many of the great apes, particularly chimpanzees, resemble humans in the way they perceive things and that they can learn to express in sign language several basic concepts and attitudes — hunger, happiness, anger, grief, and lying, of all things. But because they cannot verbalize, they still remain at a seemingly unbridgeable remove from our gossipy human species.
Several philosophers remind us that as unique and privileged as our human gifts are, for that same reason they are proportionally more subject to loss. No instinct protects them. Ages ago humans traded in their instincts for intellect. This means that in each generation everything human must be taught and learned, and language is foremost among them. In former times, savants argued about which language children would speak if they were isolated and from birth heard no spoken language.
Would it be Hebrew, as some reasoned, or some other ancient tongue? Historical hearsay has it that an experiment in infant isolation was set up. The results were sad and shocking. Supposedly, it turned out that the children spoke no language at all, and worse still, were severely mentally deficient as well. Since then, the links between language and intellect have been well studied and established. Here we should remind ourselves that in our day, language has become what we can call trans-verbal, meaning that as a general category it includes several subcategories: mathematics, symbolic logic, musical notations, and computer languages, for instance.
This brings us back to point I mentioned earlier: that the erosion of language is an erosion of humanity. What we can no longer say adequately we no longer possess fully. The hypothesis is much clearer than the evidence to support it. Here I confine it to what may seem to be an oddity: the decline of poetic language with its classical richness of sentimental and amorous imagery. Once it was possible to nuance feelings in countless ways. Today, however, it is doubtful whether we could summon our ancestral metaphors and shadings to the same degree. Sentimentality in general and love in particular have declined to bare and basic vocabulary consisting in many cases of four-letter words describing bodily functions.
Here is the conclusion I was coming to: does this sloughing off of elevated, elegant language mean that we no longer have the higher, refined sentiments in our psyche? To what degree do we become what we say?
In my work as a translator I discovered another dimension of these matters. Some languages, reflecting their collective history, have developed certain idioms that resist literal translation. When a Spaniard says, “until he doesn’t come, we shall not eat,” sounds bizarre, yet logically it makes perfect sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.