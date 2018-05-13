This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sol and King James.
King James (A012759) is looking for a new best friend. He’s a charismatic pup who’s large stature is matched only by his heart. He’s never met a person he did not like. He greets everyone with a wagging tail (and if he really likes you, lots of puppy kisses, too). What’s not to love?
Sol (A011838) is a Maine Coon mix with a gorgeous bright orange/gold fluffy coat and tail any cat would be proud of. He is a thoughtful guy, a little shy with new people and places, but warms up after a proper introduction. Sol is about 2 years old, already neutered and vaccinated. Come get acquainted soon.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
King James and Sol are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
