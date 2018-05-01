Dr. Mark Sherer is this year’s recipient of The Moody Prize, presented for distinguished work in helping people with traumatic brain injuries.
Sherer, a senior scientist and associate vice president at the Texas Institute for Rehabilitation and Research Memorial Hermann, focuses on assimilating people who have sustained brain injuries back into their community.
The award, The Robert L. Moody Prize for Distinguished Initiatives in Brain Injury Research and Rehabilitation, will be presented Thursday at the Moody Gardens Hotel and Resort on Galveston Island. The Moody prize includes a $10,000 honorarium and is presented each year by the UTMB School of Health Professions and The Transitional Learning Center of Galveston.
NURSING STUDENTS DEVELOP BIKE LANES
If you’ve been on the east end of Galveston Island you’ve probably noticed green-striped bicycle lanes near and around the UTMB Galveston campus. School of Nursing population health students teamed up with the Galveston Police Department to keep bicyclists safe by creating bicycle lanes around and near the campus.
As part of their clinical assignment, the students developed a study for the need of bicycle lanes and conducted numerous surveys that showed most respondents did not feel safe riding their bikes to campus without lanes and signage. The students created a community health plan and provided several classes regarding bicycle safety, laws and responsibility for people on campus and throughout the community.
Following several meetings with the Galveston City Council and after submitting letters of proposal to the Public Works Department, the bicycle lanes were placed in March.
2018 NURSES WEEK AND HEALTH SYSTEM WEEK
Next week kicks off a series of events at all three UTMB campuses to reinforce the increasingly important role of nurses in health care and at UTMB’s Health System. Events include a blood drive, awards ceremonies, as well as a program where UTMB executives shadow nurses in different areas such as the emergency department, the newborn nursery and day surgery.
