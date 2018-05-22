“There are only two ways to live your life: as though nothing is a miracle, or as though everything is a miracle.” — Albert Einstein
Sunlight crashes through the window as she lays her hand on mine. A smile runs across her face as she remembers my name. Watching my “ma maw,” or grandmother, go through dementia stirred up many emotions. On the one hand, it helped me appreciate our shared moments. On the other, it brought up much frustration and confusion. I think dementia is a scary topic in the public consciousness because it can easily make us feel powerless in the face of potentially losing our self, identity, and cognition. As I have continued to care for patients with different forms of lost cognition, I have looked deeply at how to put the power of brain-health back into the hands of the people. A great deal of dementia cases may not yet be preventable, but for the cases that are preventable, what do we know?
First, brain health is intimately tied to cardiovascular health. In fact, up to 60 percent of cases of dementia are caused by — or occur simultaneously with — vascular disease. Every moment you spend caring for your heart health is a moment spent preserving the lifeline of your brain.
Second, fascinating new research reveals that we continue to grow new neurons late into old age. Neurogenesis, or forming new nerves in the brain, was previously thought to only occur in childhood. As we weave more intricate connections in the brain, we insulate it against decay.
Finally, what promotes growth and protection of our brains?
There are six core areas: physical movement, nutrition, sleep, stress management, social engagement and creative mental stimulation. In past columns, we have discussed the value of exercise (recall that “motion is lotion”), Mediterranean diets, and a consistent sleep cycle. Today, I wish to highlight perhaps the most fascinating point: creativity forces the brain to function in unpredictable environments and weave new neural connections on the spot.
This can be started at any age. It is the habit of creating new habits. In the words of the author Rosamunde Pilcher, 93, “You don’t stop doing things because you get old; you get old because you stop doing things.”
From brain imaging, we can see that unique, distant areas of the brain activate when someone improvises, as opposed to rehearsing an overly-memorized task. Try something new. Surprise yourself. Write a newspaper article. Bake an avocado. Watch an egret at dawn. Send a loved one a handwritten letter. Take a Latin dance class. You don’t have to be “good” at the activity to gain the benefit.
We hope this information encourages you to be deeply curious about life and to keep experimenting. Look for beauty in nature and become enchanted by the process, rather than the purpose, of life itself.
Speak with your doctor directly if you are interested in designing a brain health program for you.
