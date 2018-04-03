Rule No. 9 in Dr. Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” builds on his experience as a clinical psychologist by offering useful guidance to the art of listening.
Socrates is dead. Not only historically, but much of the spirit of conversation, debate and dialogue that he espoused as a way to discover new truths within ourselves and others seems to have died. Rancorous, rigidified, partisan, radical religious, fixed liberal and conservative positions and ideologies have shouldered out civil discussion, reasoning and thinking.
This is a lamentable feature of our contemporary society, the inability to listen to others, and to learn from them, even if they are different from us. Jordan cites the noted psychotherapist, Carl Rogers, “The great majority of us cannot listen; we find ourselves compelled to evaluate, because listening is too dangerous. The first requirement is courage, and we do not always have it.”
Rogers goes on by encouraging us, when listening, to summarize what we heard the person say in order to clarify both their and our thoughts, make correction, and get feedback on our impressions of what we heard.
“Sounds simple, doesn’t’ it? But if you try it you will discover it is one of the most difficult things you have ever tried to do. If you really understand a person in this way, if you are willing to enter his private world and see the way life appears to him, you run the risk of being changed yourself … This risk of being changed is one of the most frightening prospects most of us can face.”
These wise words are by no means directed only to psychotherapists, psychiatrists and doctors. They can equally be applied in economics, politics and religion, areas in which we may routinely see ourselves as righteous, permanently right and shut out any dialogue that may be contrary to ours.
Stumbling blocks to listening are many, among them the belief we are listening when we are really just posturing, playing a dominance game, preparing our reply or being chiefly concerned with some kind of victory for our point of view.
You already know what you know. Really listening to another person requires that you set that aside, at least temporarily. Suspend belief and disbelief. Consider the fact that they may have lived and thought through their position and belief as you have. Listening to them might even spare you going through some of the same mistakes, the same pain.
In 1958, Oscar Hammerstein, the inspirational composer along with Richard Rodgers of the great American musicals “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “Carousel” were interviewed by journalist Mike Wallace. Hammerstein was asked about the writings of militant conservative Ayn Rand, author of the book “Atlas Shrugged.”
Hammerstein himself was an avowed liberal and did not consider himself religious. His reply regarding her and those with whom she disagreed: “We need her to hold us back, and I think she needs us to pull her forward.”
His answer might well inform our current ability to listen, converse and even govern.
Such open and generous listening, the willingness to learn from someone else is truly a path forward for us as individuals and as a society.
