This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Trilby and Dexter Morgan.
Trilby (A011909) is a domestic short hair tabby. Trilby’s tabby pattern is a rich gray over a background of warm taupe. Add lovely green eyes and a sweet expression for a beautiful cat. Her demeanor is friendly and outgoing; her meow is soft and melodious. Trilby is around 2 years old, already spayed and waiting for her forever family and home. Come meet her soon and fall in love.
When a tree falls in the forest and no one is around, he hears it. He teaches old dogs new tricks, vets make appointments to see him... he is Dexter Morgan (ID A012090), the most interesting dog in the world. This handsome dog knows commands and is taking applications for a forever home. Do you think you have what it takes?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Trilby and Dexter Morgan are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.