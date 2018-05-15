The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center from DNV GL Healthcare, a leading health care accrediting agency in the United States. The medical branch underwent a rigorous onsite review that evaluated their adherence to DNV comprehensive stroke standards and evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, as well as compliance with mandated performance measures.
The certification encompasses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education — and establishes a concise system of measurements to evaluate outcomes. According to DNV GL, accredited stroke centers are typically the largest and best-equipped hospitals in a given geographical area that can treat any kind of stroke or stroke complication.
NEW NEUROLOGY CLINIC SET TO OPEN
There is a new neurology clinic on the UTMB Angleton Danbury campus, providing a new service line for the area.
GET MOVING AT OLLI, By GOLLY
UTMB’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is celebrating National Senior & Fitness Day on May 30.
OLLI, located at 4700 Broadway on Galveston Island, will have numerous events throughout the day, including a free fitness session, chair yoga demonstration, blood pressure check, introduction to healthy foods and an introduction to meditation techniques.
The events are free and open to the public. For information, call 409-763-5604.
Dr. Danny O. Jacobs, executive vice president and provost, and dean of the School of Medicine, has accepted the position of president at Oregon Health & Science University effective Aug. 1.
Dr. Anish Bhardwaj, professor and chair of neurology, has been appointed interim provost and Dr. Charles Mouton, vice dean for academic affairs, has been appointed interim dean of the School of Medicine. Their appointments will be effective Aug. 1.
Jacobs joined the medical branch in 2012.
