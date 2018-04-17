Alzheimer’s. This word evokes fear in some people, and sadness in others who have watched this disease steal the identity and humanity of their loved ones.
The accumulation of a miss-folded protein called amyloid Beta in the brain is a hallmark for this disease. amyloid Beta buildups in the brain are called plaques. It is not known if these amyloid Beta plaques cause Alzheimer’s or are coincident with the disease. Nevertheless, the appearance of these plaques in the brain upon autopsy is the only way to definitively diagnose the disease. While the amyloid Beta protein can also be found circulating in the blood of Alzheimer’s patients, it has not been established whether these circulating proteins contribute to Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists have developed a new test that can detect the amyloid Beta protein circulating in the blood of those with active disease. This is important because so far, only expensive brain imaging or invasive testing like spinal taps could be used as a diagnostic.
If the new blood test works, it could be used to screen millions of people for the onset of this disease. The test detects the amounts of the different forms of amyloid Beta to see how much may be accumulating in the brain. Additional work has shown that the ratios of amyloid Beta types correlated with imaging scans of the brain to detect the plaques. While still preliminary, it looks promising.
Early diagnosis would allow people to start lifestyle and nutritional interventions to slow or control the disease. This is possible because the disease develops over 15 to 20 years before symptoms are evident. With further validation, this simple blood test could become an important screening tool for the disease.
Another new study suggests that Alzheimer’s could be spread by contaminated blood. If you can detect this protein in the blood, then it is not a great stretch to think it might be transmissible person-to-person through contaminated blood. While we do not know the precise cause of Alzheimer’s, there is a buildup of a misfolded form of amyloid Beta protein in the brain. There are other diseases that are caused by misfolded proteins, such as Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD), or mad cow disease. CJD is spread by eating contaminated meat products and blood transfusions.
These experiments were conducted in pairs of mice that shared a circulating blood system. One mouse in each pair had the amyloid Beta protein and exhibited the classic plaques and neurological deficits. The other mouse started to show signs of neurological disease, despite not having the amyloid Beta gene or protein. This indicates that the amyloid Beta protein was carried by the blood and entered the co-joined mouse’s brain. This suggests that much like CJD, this amyloid Beta protein can be “infectious.” This could be a game changer in our understanding of this disease — infectious Alzheimer’s! This has implications for blood transfusions and organ transplants.
However, another recent epidemiological study in Sweden and Denmark suggested that people receiving blood transfusions from Alzheimer’s patients were not at a higher risk to develop the disease. We await additional research to understand if one of the most feared diseases on the planet just got scarier.
