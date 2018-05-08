A recent article in the “American Journal of Emergency Medicine,” by J.R. Starnes et al, outlined the significant and increasing source of severe injuries and death associated with golf carts. Between 1990 and 2006 there were well over 100,000 related injuries treated in the U.S. and the rate of injuries over that time increased over 100 percent. They found the following facts that injuries were more common among children and the elderly, that golf cart injuries are a common cause of neurologic injuries in children, they are a known cause of craniofacial trauma and these injuries are generally more severe among children than adults.
Previously, public health measures have been targeted on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), but it is evident that other non-automobile vehicles are capable of severe injury. The most common injuries were to the head and neck and being thrown from the cart was the most common cause of injuries.
The youngest drivers were 9 years old, and there was only one child driver 16 and older. When the child was driving, the most common cause of the crash was the cart overturning. When the child was a passenger, the most common cause of injury was falling or jumping out of the cart. The most common site of injury was at home or in a recreational area such as a golf course.
Many golf carts do not have seat belts and have hip restraints located on the side bench seating. These restraints are of insufficient height to prevent ejection and can act to tip the passenger prior to the ejection causing them to fall headfirst. Most golf carts have rear wheel braking that can lead to instability and rollover.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Pediatric Surgical Association recommend that children 16 and younger not operate ATVs or similar unlicensed vehicles (golf carts). Children should wear seat belts while riding as a passenger. Laws about golf carts vary from place to place. Some communities only allow golf carts on golf courses and specific communities. Some communities do not allow golf carts on the street. Many communities restrict golf carts to streets with speed limits 30 miles per hour or less. Federal regulations require seat belts in carts with top speeds between 20 to 25 miles per hour.
In conclusion, it is recommended that golf carts have seat belts, higher hip restraints, and front wheel brakes. It is also recommended that drivers be 16 and older and have driver’s education and/or a license to drive. It is recommended that passengers use the seat belts at all times.
