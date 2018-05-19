The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Callie and Candy.
Callie is most likely a 5-year-old retriever mix with a short, soft tan/red coat and white splash on her chest, weighing about 47 pounds. She was found close to the causeway as a very pregnant stray. She was a loving and wonderful mama, and now that all her puppies have found forever homes, she’s left waiting for her turn. Callie is a little lover of a dog, happy to crawl in your lap for a hug and kiss. She appears to know basic commands like sit and stay, and is very responsive to positive reinforcement. She just adores affection, and gets along well with other dogs. Her kind personality shines through those dark brown eyes, just begging someone to show her some love so she can repay them with a lifetime of loyalty and appreciation. Will you be the one?
Candy is a 10-year-old shorthair calico with big patches of brown and orange tabby on her white fur. She’ll walk up and practically throw herself against your legs in a welcoming “kitty hug,” an act made comical by her big round belly swaying from side to side. Candy is very sweet and gentle, and gets along well with other pets. She is very appreciative of affection and especially loves head scratches, but also enjoys just lying near the window and enjoying the sun. She would make a great addition to any home because of her calm demeanor. If you are interested in meeting this gentle cat-loaf, come on over — she is sure to brighten your day!
As the weather warms up, kitten and puppy season begins! Please, spay and neuter your pets. If you need assistance on the island, contact us soon.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
— Galveston Island Humane Society
