The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Sassy and Lily.
Sassy is a 6 1/2-year-old pit mix with big pointy ears and a smooth brindle and white coat. This gorgeous girl was surrendered to us when her family moved and couldn’t take her with them. She is house-trained, walks well on a leash and knows basic commands. She prefers a calm environment and would do best in a home with adults only. Come meet this little lady today.
Lily is a sweet, stunning white domestic short hair girl about a year old, with petal-soft fur and piercing green eyes. She is very affectionate, but prefers not to share her human with other cats. She loves cuddles and treats, and windows from which to gaze out longingly. Come to meet her and you’ll be kitten-smitten.
As the weather warms up, kitten and puppy season begins. Please, spay and neuter your pets. If you need assistance on the island, contact us soon.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
