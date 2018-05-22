Bacliff
Junior’s Drive Inn, 200 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Clear Lake Shores
Target, Starbucks, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dickinson
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Family Dollar, 3914 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bonny’s Donuts No. 2, 3500 state Highway 3, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Columbus Club of Dickinson, 4132 E. 27th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Allen’s Creole, 2501 Ave. D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 734 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Days Inn & Suites, 3710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Friendswood
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 704 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Birraporetti’s, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Friendswood Lakes Market, 1651 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Cheers Pub, 502 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Brasserie 1895, 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 11 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
TCBY Yogurt, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B No. 558, grocery/produce dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 146 Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Galveston
Hooter’s, 6028 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Moe’s Corner Store, 1902 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Westend Marina, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Four Points by Sheraton, 2300 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Trinity Episcopal Beginning School, 713 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Café Michael Burger, 11150 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
El Pinoy Restaurant, 101 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Dawn’s Donuts, 6304 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Rudy & Paco’s, 2028 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pennies Tex Mex Take Out, 1713 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taquilo’s, 2101 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Frios Gourmet Pops, 6302-B Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Schlitterbahn, Lagoon Snack Shack, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Schlitterbahn, concession stand, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Schlitterbahn, Billye’s Grill, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Schlitterbahn, B&B BBQ, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Schlitterbahn, Lagoon Dippin’ Dots, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlitterbahn, Castle Dippin’ Dots, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlitterbahn, Blast Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Surf Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Schlitterbahn, Blizzard Bar, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Surf Side Bar, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Schlitterbahn, Bob’s Grill, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Schlitterbahn, Blast Hot Tub Bar, 209 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Red Roof Inn, 5914 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
West End Eats, mobile unit, 4118 Kent Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
West End Eats, mobile unit, 4118 Kent Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Lucky Lounge, 8305 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
ShyKatz Market on L, 1528 Ave. L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Jungle Restaurant, 2525 Jones Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dippin’ Dots, 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gaido’s, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
53rd Mini Mart, 1217 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Oaks, bar, 12410 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
La Marque
Star Mart No. 1, 2502 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Mini Grocery Mart, 810 Westward Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
League City
Orient Café, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Starbucks, 2560 E. League City Parkway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Marina’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 3500 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Popeye’s, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Clear Springs Culinary Arts Dept., 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kingdom Kidz Preschool II, 516 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Szechuan League City, 707 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Clear Creek Intermediate School, 2451 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Cottages at Clear Lake III, 400 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway W. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Cottages at Clear Lake, 450 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wong’s Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Papa Chen China Diner, 234 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
San Leon
Ginger’s A Coastal Eater & Sports Bar, 2007 E. Bay Shore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Santa Fe
McDonald’s, 12400 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General, 2111 FM 646 N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texas City
Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Food King, grocery dept., 915 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Food King, deli/bakery dept., 915 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Food King, meat dept., 915 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pop’s Place, 210 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Refresqueria Con Limon y Sal, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Amusement Center, 213 S. Westward St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Chevron C-Store, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taqueria Don Ruben, 2520-B state Highway 146 N. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Palmer Club, 1112 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pizza Hut, 2305 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Bayview Grocery, 615 Bay St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
