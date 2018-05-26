This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Zinnia and Blair.
Blair (A008019) is a gorgeous dog. Rain or shine, she’s always there to greet you with a wagging tail and a smile. Blair is full of character with just the right amount of energy. She’d make a great addition to any lucky family.
Zinnia (A010790) is a domestic short hair white and orange tabby. Zinnia is a pretty and playful girl from the tip of her little pink nose to the bright rings on her tail; and one can’t miss her bright copper eyes. Zinnia is about a year and half old, spayed and current on her rabies vaccination. Zinnia is waiting to meet you; find her in the Main Cat Colony with her sister Dahlia (A01787) and their friends.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Zinnia and Blair are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
