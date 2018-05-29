This past week, I completed my training in medical acupuncture. This course covered the basics tenets of acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine. For many, acupuncture is intimidating and many have questions about it. Let’s talk a bit about what acupuncture is and what it can do.
Q. How long has acupuncture been around and how does it work?
A. Acupuncture has been around for well over 6,000 years. Acupuncture points were not codified until much later. We know that acupuncture points are areas of the body that have an increased concentration of nerves, arteries, and lymphatic tissues. Through stimulation of these points via needles, the body’s natural energy or Qi (pronounced chi) is harnessed and used to create a desired effect. For example, studies have shown that stimulation of certain acupuncture points causes the body to create endorphins, a substance that relieves pain.
Q. Does acupuncture hurt?
A. Acupuncture treatments are not painful. The needles used are incredibly small and do not cause pain with insertion. Often there is a fullness sensation when needles are placed, but it is not painful. Rarely, there can be a sharp pain if a needle hits a nerve. This usually passes very quickly. If you do feel pain during your treatment, let your acupuncturist know so they can remove or adjust the needle.
Q. Is acupuncture just for pain?
A. While it is mostly used for pain in America, acupuncture can be used for a number of ailments. I’ve worked with acupuncturist who specialize in women’s health issues, fatigue, smoking cessation, and other generalized health complaints. Acupuncture does not take the place of good medical care, but it can be used to supplement medical therapies.
Q. How much does it cost?
A. A typical acupuncture treatment can cost anywhere from $35 to $100 dollars depending on the type, location and practitioner. Group sessions are cheaper, while getting treatment from a physician will cost more due to their increased training and medical expertise.
Q. What is a typical acupuncture session like?
A. Expect a lot of questions. Acupuncture treats the whole person, not just the symptoms that are bothering you. In order to develop an effective plan, knowing about the general state of the body is necessary. You should wear loose fitting clothing that’s comfortable. Most acupuncture points are on the arms and legs, but can sometimes be placed on the body as well. Expect to be there for 30 to 40 minutes for your treatment. Often, after placing the needles, you will be left alone to relax and let the treatment work.
Q. How often do I need therapy?
A. Most treatments are done once a week for 4 to 10 weeks based on if you have an acute or chronic problem. After completion of therapy, some patients come once a month or every six to eight weeks for maintenance of their chronic conditions.
Acupuncture is a very safe therapy that has numerous applications. There are numerous acupuncturists on the island and we would be happy to help you re-establish balance in your life and body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.