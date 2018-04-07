The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Swindle and Rose.
Swindle is a handsome pit bull mix with stunning features. He has a smooth, white coat with brown spots and a speckled nose. His pale green eyes are sure to win your heart. He is a sweet and affectionate boy who loves to gives hugs and kisses. Swindle is 10 months old and ready for adventure and loves snack time and playtime. He wants an owner willing to be his jogging partner and best friend.
Rose is a 5-year-old rag doll mix. She has soft and fluffy cream-colored coat with specks of brown and gray. Her eyes are as blue as the Florida waters. This majestic beauty is a bit timid, but still sweet and affectionate. She will require a little extra pampering on behalf of her new owner, due to her long coat, but she enjoys being petted and brushed. Stop by today to visit this majestic beauty.
As the weather warms up, kitten and puppy season begins. Please, spay and neuter your pets. If you need assistance on the island, contact us soon.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.