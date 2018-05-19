This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Dahlia and Doris.
Dahlia (010787) is a domestic shorthair with a tortoiseshell-patterned coat. Dahlia is curious, energetic and friendly. “Girls just want to have fun” is her motto. Playing in her water bowl, batting toys, and wrestling with her sister Zinnia (A010790) are favorite pastimes. Dahlia is about 1 1/2 years old, spayed, current on her rabies and ready to start her next adventure with a family of her own.
Doris (A011606) is a brindle beauty looking for a forever home. In her free time, she likes exploring the play yards and soaking up the warm sun, while lying on the cool grass. She’s a happy girl, but she’s been at the shelter a very long time. She’d love to explore more of the world with you. Do you have room in your heart for her?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Dahlia and Doris are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City.
— Galveston County Animal Resource Center
