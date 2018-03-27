Truth may walk through the world unarmed. — Bedouin proverb
Most of us, I reckon, consider ourselves to be honest, truth-telling folks. The disturbing questions raised in Rule No. 8 in Dr. Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” encourage us to be willing to examine the following question: Is reality as we perceive it fixed, or can we learn more?
If we believe reality is fixed, we risk being ideologues and committed to a certain way of seeing the world brooking no intrusion by opposing views or emerging change. To do this, we have to tell ourselves little lies to accommodate to the world as we see it or have invented it.
On the other hand, accepting things might remain as they are requires a dose of faith, which philosopher Kierkegaard regarded as the essential aspect of authentic humanity. Admitting we do not know the totality of life and being willing to learn, to evolve our thought system with changing situations is essential to being authentic and truthful.
By no means does this mean we abandon our highest aims and true values to some foggy ethical relativism. In fact, it is the only way we can be true to those aims.
I saw a visual example the other day while re-watching “Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Final Crusade.” Near the end of the movie, Harrison Ford’s “Dr. Jones” had followed his father’s meticulously assembled Holy Grail journal to approach the sanctorum where the cup that Jesus drank from at the Last Supper was supposedly hidden for the last 700 years. He came to a deep precipice and was challenged to take a faith step over an abyss. Closing his eyes and taking that step, a stone bridge appeared that led him to the Grail room. Those who have seen the movie know that “he chose wisely.”
With truth telling, we can depend on something we or someone else has said to be a solid footing for our way forward. This is a sturdy foundation for a creative and evolving life. On the other hand, little lies can become big lies and lead us to chaos. Jordan states this was well known by Adolf Hitler who said, “In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.”
Venial sins, mortal sins, whatever you call them, a lie is a lie. We know when we aren’t being true to the facts and those little lies set us up for deeper self-deception, societal-deception, the “life-lie” as psychiatrist Alfred Adler called it.
Telling our personal truth is the sure start to remedy to chaos, confusion and the world falling apart in which we may feel as victims and out of control. It is not always comfortable, convenient or politic. Yet if each of us tells the truth as kindly and generously as we know it, we will be better able to cope with the tragedies of life leading us to a simpler, understandable, habitable and inexhaustible future.
