Each year, approximately three million people, many 5 and younger, swallow or have contact with a poisonous substance. It’s important for parents to remember that not all poisons are in the garage or basement. A number of poisons can be found throughout the house. Small children are both curious and fast, so parents have to be very careful.
Tour your home to see if some of these dangerous conditions exist.
• In the kitchen, check that all detergents (including detergent packets), bleaches, cleaners and especially drain cleaners, as well as soaps and bug killers are not under the sink in an unlocked cupboard, but up high in a cupboard with a childproof lock. Products containing lye are extremely dangerous. Don’t keep these in your home. Keep alcoholic drinks up out of the reach of children.
• Buy products with childproof or child-resistant caps. Opening them should require thumb pressure beyond the ability of small children. Remember safety caps are child resistant — but not fully childproof.
• In the bathroom, besides checking that soaps are out of reach, keep medicines, cosmetics, colognes, toothpaste and mouthwashes out of reach and, preferably, locked up.
• Don’t leave pills in open bottles or in a dish of “the day’s dose of medicine.” Make sure all product labels are clear — both on medicine and on products that might be found anywhere in the house. In an emergency you will need to know what product was involved.
• In the living room, know the names of your plants and whether leafs or blossoms are poisonous.
• In the basement and garage make sure that insect sprays, lighter fluid, paint and turpentine or other thinners, rust removers, gasoline, oil, fertilizers, antifreeze, weed killer, bug or rat killers, and all other chemicals are out of reach and locked up.
• Homes built or last painted before 1978 may contain lead. Flaking paint on the outside of the house can contaminate the ground, exposed, lead-based paint on window sills or doors can cause lead poisoning leading to brain damage. If you suspect the presence of lead paint, call your local health department.
To discard old medications follow the following steps:
• Keep in original container.
• Mark out the name on the label
• Determine if your community has a medicine take-back program. Check the internet under National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to find the dates in April and October and location near you.
• In the bedroom don’t keep headache medicines, especially gel caps and other candy look-alike medications on the night stand.
If you think that your child has been poisoned, call the Southeast Texas Poison Center at 833-581-1852. Do not use syrup of ipecac before calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.