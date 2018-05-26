The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Leonardo.
Leonardo is a curious and playful kitten, about 9 months old. He’s also a big talker, so if you’re looking for some great conversation, he’s your man!
If you’d like to meet him, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Leonardo’s adoption fee is just $25 and includes a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, microchipping and neutering — more than $300 in services.
