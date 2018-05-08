Robots are in homes, factories and also in hospitals. Robot-assisted surgery has been around since at least 1985. Since then, robots have been used in developing minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopies using flexible fiber optic cameras. The first robotic surgical system, the daVinci Surgery System, received FDA approval in 2000. In a recent advance, a robot was used to cut a precise hole in a skull and it took only two and half minutes rather than the usual two hours, a game changer for neurosurgery.
The use of robot-assisted surgery has been steadily increasing and is now used in many disciplines. Compared to traditional surgical techniques, robotic surgery is quicker, requires less recovery time, is less prone to human errors and costs less.
When neurosurgery is necessary, boring a hole through the skull can be a time-consuming and potentially risky process. Before cutting into the skull during neurosurgery, CT and MRI images are taken to locate nerves, sinuses and important blood vessels to avoid. Surgeons then carefully drill into the skull avoiding these important structures. This can take several hours, contributing to the high cost of these surgeries, and leaves the wound open, increasing the chance of infection.
Surgeons have now developed a computer-controlled robotic drill that is guided by two-dimensional CT scans that are used to create a 3D image of the area. The surgeon decides where the hole should be made and the size and shape of the hole, and the software calculates the ideal path for the drill to take. This path includes a margin of safety around all important structures that must be avoided. Once confirmed by the surgeon, that information is then used to control the drill. The drill is linked to a device called a Mayfield head holder, which restrains and stabilizes the patient’s head in position for surgery. The position of the drill is located in 3D space so it knows precisely where it is relative to the skull. Safety features include an emergency off switch in case of a difficulty such as an alert from a sensor.
The device was compared to manual drilling using plastic blocks and then a cadaver, and it was found to drill with great accuracy, avoiding important structures with 1 mm buffer zones. It took the robotic drill just two and a half minutes to remove the bone as opposed to two hours for the manual drill. This speed and accuracy is likely to result in improved patient outcomes. Shorter time spent under anesthesia would also reduce potential complications. As a bonus, the robotic drill device is relatively inexpensive, and it is headed to commercial production. This would provide another tool to improve the outcomes of neurosurgery. Operating rooms are expensive to run and reducing surgery times would allow more procedures to be done each day, saving hospitals money. The use of a robot also reduces the chance of human error.
The development and use of robots in medicine is going to continue to grow as will their use in other areas of human endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.