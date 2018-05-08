What can we do besides medications and procedures to treat medical problems? I will always recommend proper nutrition, exercise, and sleep, but I’m also constantly on the lookout for other tools to add to the tool bag. We are starting to see some evidence from studies to support the use of hypnotherapy for a variety of issues that are tough to treat with medication. Illnesses affecting the skin, digestive system, the immune system (such as allergies or autoimmune problems), habits such as overeating and smoking, as well as chronic pain and anxiety all seem to be responsive to hypnotic suggestion.
Now I know what you might be thinking, since I used to think the same thing. “Hypnosis? Like one of those live comedy shows?” I remember going to one when I was in college, with volunteers from the audience acting ridiculous on stage. I couldn’t take it seriously. That impression of hypnosis stuck with me for a long time; but a few years ago, I met someone who introduced me to clinical hypnosis. I was intrigued by her stories of what it could do medically, so I recently took a training course in clinical hypnosis. I was happy to have my misperceptions corrected as I learned some basic techniques.
There is no “taking over” someone else’s mind, and there is nothing magical about hypnotic trance — it is very similar to the relaxed state of mind that occurs when you are just waking up or falling asleep. All hypnosis is self-hypnosis, the hypnotherapist is simply there to guide you through the experience. It’s also important to know that if a suggestion is presented that violates your values, your mind will simply reject it.
One way to think about hypnosis is that the subconscious part of the brain influences many “autopilot” processes like digestive activity, hormone release and many others. Experiences that we think of as being out of our control, such as perceiving pain, urges or anxiety, are organized and filtered by the subconscious mind and then presented to our awareness. These processes cannot be directly, willfully controlled, such as by telling yourself in the mirror, “My pain will stop now.”
There’s a wall in place between your conscious mind and subconscious mind, so that each can take care of their own responsibilities. But when there is an activity under control of the subconscious mind that is not going right, we can use hypnosis to provide suggestions to help nudge it in the right direction. The results can be pretty remarkable: one of my patients reported quitting smoking with no urge to smoke after two sessions of hypnotherapy.
There are a few hypnotherapists in the local area, and there is a fantastic audiobook called “Heal Yourself With Medical Hypnosis,” by Andrew Weil and Steven Gurgevich. If you think it might be helpful, it’s at least worthwhile to investigate it. Let your doctor know you are exploring this treatment in addition to your regular medical treatments and good luck!
