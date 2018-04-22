The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Yeller and Raz.
Yeller is a 2-year-old, family friendly shepherd mix. He has a thick yellow coat, a narrow snout, perky ears, and honey-colored eyes. He has an adorable floppy tongue that often hangs out the side of his mouth. He knows how to sit and shake on command and he is eager to please. Verbal praise is reward enough for this guy. He thinks he is a lap dog; at 45 pounds he doesn’t fit into most laps — but that doesn’t stop him from trying. Yeller enjoys fetch, running, tummy rubs, and just about any type of affection. He is house trained/crate trained. He also appears to be cat and dog friendly. He is the total package. Stop by today before he’s gone.
Raz is a 10-month-old kitten. He looks like a mini-main coon with brown and black tabby markings. He has many of the main coon characteristics: a thick, long coat, ear tuffs, large, perky eyes, friendly, outgoing personality, and he is talkative. Yet he is the size of your average house cat, weighting 5 ½ pounds. He is an amazing personality! He loves attention and affection. Raz is a social butterfly who makes friends instantly and constantly purrs in contentment. Once you start petting him, he won’t let you stop. And he does an adorable gator-roll as he rubs his back against the floor. He is a gentle fellow who waiting to finally meet his forever family.
As the weather warms up, kitten and puppy season begins! Please, spay and neuter your pets. If you need assistance on the island, contact us soon.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
