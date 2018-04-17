As we near the end of Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” I reflect his deep thoughtfulness and research, which have made me rethink some of the commonly held societal and cultural presuppositions. Hopefully, such truth telling can help us stitch back together a society whose garment is being ripped by chaos in its various guises.
In Rule 11, he warns against overly protecting and coddling our children. By this he cites the tendency of some helicopter parents, schools, and other societal structures to protect our children from all danger. This results in weakened and diminished adolescents and adults who have failed to gain confidence and most importantly competence when facing life’s inevitable challenges and suffering.
I just read of some legislation in Utah that pushes back on this by decriminalizing so-called “free-range parenting.” This goes back to how some of us grew up as children bicycling to school, wandering the yards, alleys, and parks of our neighborhoods until hunger and supper time called. The era of missing “milk carton” children put a damper on such free-play.
A boy who is protected from the hazards of skateboarding might be spared a few scrapes and bruises, maybe some broken bones. What we have lost in the bargain is his willingness to try out new things in the world. He may become a placid person content to sit in his parents’ basement in a haze of Cheeto dust forever playing video games. He may also shrink from the rigors of expressing his thoughts and beliefs in the school or work setting, perhaps becoming unemployable or worse, remote, antisocial, even criminal.
A girl, developing her own style of confidence and competence to become an achieving person doesn’t really want to truck with this kind of ineffectual partner. She may have to take care of not only herself — but children. She doesn’t want or need another adult boy to care for as well.
Jordan points out the decrease in the numbers of men with university degrees and the drop in rates of marriage over the years. He correlates this with a demasculinization ethos in society where merely by being a male, boys are considered a suspect species and blamed for being part of a patriarchal hierarchy.
Girls do tend to be socialized to be more people-oriented, sensitive, nurturing and aesthetic. Boys ought to consider the value of these while simultaneously channeling their biological aggressive tendencies. Likewise, girls need to adopt a certain amount of aggression, willingness to be outstanding, unstoppable, competitive to develop their true roles in the world, the family and the workplace. They can be great at skiing or skateboarding, too.
Healthy women don’t want boys, they want men that bring out their best and help provide what they cannot. Interfering with boyhood development adversely affects not only the boys, but the women they hope to find as partners.
Per Jordan, “if you think tough men are dangerous, wait until you see what weak men are capable of.” It is worse. In father-absent homes, rates of poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, depression, anxiety, delinquency and suicide are all much higher.
So, he concludes as he started, “Leave children alone when they are skateboarding.”
