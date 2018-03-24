Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking died on March 14. He was the latest, and perhaps the greatest, of a long line of thinkers who shaped the modern concepts of the universe. His last paper, still unpublished, describes a way to detect a possible linkage of our universe to a multiverse, that is, what may be an infinity of simultaneous universes.
Like many of his colleagues and predecessors in science and philosophy, Hawking was an atheist: Haldane, Russell, Pavlov, Croce, Schopenhauer, Sartre, Skinner, Higgs and Dawkins. In the case of Hawking, his unbelief became an apostolic disbelief. He spoke publicly against deity, declaring that God was not only a “fairy story” but also an unnecessary hypothesis since science is close to developing a satisfactory theory of the whole, meaning that everything may be explained in scientific, non-miraculous ways.
Yet his own life resembled a miracle more than a factual event. As a teenager, he began showing symptoms of a motor neuron disorder, which turned out to be what is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The prognosis was grim: death within a few years. Yet inexplicably, the disease progressed much more slowly than expected. Hawking married, became a father, and gained a reputation as a leading astrophysicist. But by 1985, his condition was so critical that doctors recommended shutting down his life support system and allowing him to die. His wife, Jane, refused. Hawking lived over three decades more during which time he produced his most important work.
Although Hawking’s life was extended due to Jane’s religious faith, he was unmoved. He mocked her beliefs and eventually left her because of them. A second marriage also ended in divorce. In his latter years, Hawking not only developed fascinating theories about black holes and multiple universes, but also became a widely read author and noted commentator on a variety of contemporary issues. Like so many specialists in a limited discipline, he considered himself equally expert in many.
Thus, just as he announced categorically that God did not exist, he insisted just as categorically that life exists throughout the universe, despite the lack of extraterrestrial evidence of it. He was as quick to condemn politicians as he was to issue dire warnings about climate change and the uncertain future of mankind on this planet. His short volume, “A Brief History of Time,” became a runaway bestseller, and his growing popularity, which led to a movie about him, earned him a considerable fortune.
His book was a personal disappointment. I read it twice, thinking that I had overlooked something in the first reading. It was similar to the disappointment I experienced upon reading philosopher Martin Heidegger’s Sein und Zeit (Being and Time). Neither man tells us what time is. For Hawking, it is the interval between cosmic events. When the latter becomes too far apart to calculate, time effectively will have ceased. For Heidegger, time is the event horizon of every happening. I still wonder what time really is.
