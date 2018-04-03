I do not think anyone would argue that the growing resistance of bacteria to antibiotics is one of the most serious medical issues facing the world today. The growth of antibiotic resistance has multiple causes. The use of antibiotics has skyrocketed, with worldwide use increasing an astounding 30 percent between 2000 and 2010. This includes wealthy countries with advanced health care delivery systems, but the largest growth has been from low and mid-income countries. It is estimated that by 2050, an additional 10 million people will die each year from infections with drug-resistant bacteria. The economic burden from these infections is estimated to be $20 billion in direct health care costs and another $35 billion in economic loss.
A few bacteria are causing most of the problems. You have probably heard of these before — E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and MRSA — the drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Bacteria can become resistant to antibiotics in many ways. The bacteria can destroy the antibiotic, they can alter themselves so that the antibiotic is not effective or they can use various methods to keep the antibiotic out of the cell. No matter which of these happens, the result is that the medicines do not work, the infection progresses and the patient gets sicker.
Finding an effective treatment for antibiotic-resistant bacteria is the subject of intense worldwide research. Producing new antimicrobials is a possibility, but it is expensive and has a development time of more than a decade. Another thing that would help are methods to increase the effectiveness of existing antibiotics. Controlling the use or overuse of antibiotics is another step and is underway in many countries — the often-used quote, “Antibiotic use drives antibiotic resistance” is certainly true. Success at this level can also preserve antibiotic effectiveness.
New research has revealed a novel approach to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria using quantum dots that make bacteria more susceptible to existing antibiotics. These quantum dots are made of a chemical called cadmium telluride. These molecules about the width of a strand of DNA, or 1/10,000 of the width of a piece of copy paper. When these particles are exposed to green light, they lose electrons, which interact with oxygen to form a very reactive molecule called superoxide. Superoxides damage bacterial cells, making them up to 1,000 times more sensitive to antibiotics.
These quantum dots worked with many types of bacteria including MRSA, salmonella, klebsiella and E.coli, and they were effective more than 75 percent of the time. When used with the dots, tiny doses of antibiotics could kill or inhibit the bacteria. These dots could greatly extend the effectiveness of existing antibiotics. A significant limitation to this approach is that the green light only works near the surface of the skin. Experiments are underway to use alternative types of light that can penetrate deeply into the body to allow treatment of infections in internal organs and tissues. Time will tell if we are able to add quantum dots to our arsenal to combat these infections.
