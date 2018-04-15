This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Slater and Roxy.
Slater (A011925) is a domestic short hair brown tabby and white male. He is a classic tabby with a swirly rather than striped pattern. Slater is friendly and likes petting after being introduced. He often takes his naps under his bed or blanket. Come meet this handsome and sweet kitty soon; his bags are packed and he is ready for a home of his own.
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Roxy (A007294), who is an American bulldog just exploding with character. How can you resist a face like that? She enjoys exploring the outdoors and is overjoyed when she receives visitors. Do you have room in your heart for this sweet lady?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Slater and Roxy are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City.
