The Galveston Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Conference, “Celebrating Women: Body, Mind, Spirit,” is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 4, and features opportunities for women, one of which is the Book Nook, a group of local and regional authors who will talk about their books and chat with women interested in reading and writing.
More than 800 women are expected to attend the conference at Moody Gardens Hotel Conference Center. The event features keynote speaker Monica Lewinsky and will honor survivors of breast cancer and women serving in the military.
The Galveston Women’s Conference is an all-day conference designed to educate women about health and women’s issues, equip them with skills to be successful in life and business, inspire them to be their best, and renew their spirit.
Barbara J. Herz, who initiated the Book Nook at the 2017 women’s conference, said this year, authors will conduct a panel discussion on writing and publishing.
“Last year, the Book Nook seemed like a reasonable idea to further enhance the women’s conference by introducing creative women authors to a large venue that benefitted not only the conference participants but the authors as well,” she said.
“I expect the 2018 Women’s Conference Book Nook will be even better attended this year, given the broad range of genre writers and improved physical arrangements. The clever seating area has been dubbed the ‘Holly Hopkins Book Nook’ designed for guests to relax, drink coffee and visit with the authors.”
Hopkins, owner of Mod Coffeehouse, is a supporter of the Book Nook.
Like many innovative ideas, the Book Nook Committee was first viewed with some skepticism, Herz said. But eventually, it was embraced. With Herz’s leadership, the 2017 Book Nook concept was launched through a committee of local writers.
“It was one of the most popular venues at the conference,” Herz said. “The Book Nook serves as an important avenue for any woman who is toying with the idea of writing but does not know where to start.
“The conference is providing a platform for asking authors questions about creative writing and the daunting world of self publishing. Additionally, the writers understand that their encouragement may just be the extra push to launch writing careers. How exciting is that?”
The Book Nook highlights the work of women authors and celebrates their intellectual and personal journeys to accomplish their dreams.
The group advocates entrepreneurship through writing, publishing and the expression of the creative process in women. The tentative list of participants includes Debbie Spurr, Judith Little, Cherri McBurney, Saralyn Richard, Dale Taylor, Susan Baker, Karen Pugh, Gail Shelton, Jan Hargrave, Kathleen Maca, Gerry Bartlett and Gina Hooten Popp.
The authors write within several genres, including history, mystery, romance, health care and motivational.
For more information about the Book Nook, contact Book Nook co-chairs Saralyn Richard at saralynrichard@aol.com or Dale Taylor at dmarietaylor@gmail.com.
To become a vendor at the women’s conference or to sponsor a table, call 409-763-5326 or visit www.galvestonchamber.com/womens-conference.
