The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Ariel.
Ariel is a lively and energetic terrier mix who just loves to play. She is medium-sized, weighing in at about 35 pounds. She’s a very attentive dog and will be easy to train. She already knows sit. Ariel would make a great addition to an active family, or a sidekick for an individual who likes to run, bike, or just go to the park.
If you’d like to meet Ariel, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Ariel’s adoption fee is only $50 and includes a vet exam, heartworm testing, first round of vaccines, microchipping, and spay surgery — a total of more than $300 in services.
