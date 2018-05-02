Clear Lake Shores
Target, grocery dept., 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Crystal Beach
Bay Vue Grocery, 1901 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dickinson
Barber Middle School, 5651 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Elementary Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
888 Food Mart, 351 FM 646 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Tacos Lokoz, 2815 California St., No. 13 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Friendswood
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
China Chef, 104-G S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Birraporetti’s, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 704 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Stefano’s Pizza, 106 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Marcos Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
TCBY Yogurt, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Subway No. 2386, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Riley Donuts, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Charleston Tea Room, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Cake Lady, 1302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Primrose School of Friendswood, 1409 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Galveston
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Island Food, 2506 Ball Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Doubletree by Hilton, 1702 Seawall Blvd., restaurant/bar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Riondo’s, 2328 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Star Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Lolo Kai, 902 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
New Huggy Bears No. 101, 902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Whataburger, 528 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Starbucks, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Beach Chevron, 601 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
La Cazuela, 1508 39th St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Maceo Spice & Import, 2706 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, kitchen/bar area, 1014 24th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bahama Bucks, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 390 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Galveston County Community Action Council, 4700 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Wendy’s, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Boys & Girls Club, snack bar, 4420 Ave. P — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Oppe Elementary School, 2915 81st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Nolan’s Child Care, 902 32nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Parker Elementary School, 6802 Jones Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Brr-ista, mobile unit, 4105 Isla Del Sol — Opening new permit inspection.
Church’s Chicken, 4825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
44th & S Mini Mart, 4328 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
High Island
High Island Market, 1341 state Highway 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kemah
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Whataburger, 305 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Angel’s Gas & Grocery, 905 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Boardwalk Inn, 8 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Snowflake Donuts, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Wingstop, 212 FM 518, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Marque
The Waffle House, 2900 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Dollar Tree, 11025 Delaney Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
League City
Jumping World, 100 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Delaney at South Shore Harbour, 2605 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Legends Sports Grill, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Goforth Elementary School, 2610 Webster Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taco Bell, 2103 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Craft 96 Draught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ross Elementary School, 2401 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Walter Hall Elementary School, 5931 Meadowside — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Metro City Kids, 107 Landing Blvd., Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Lighthouse Learning Academy, 3705 Columbia Memorial Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Children’s Lighthouse, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hyde Elementary School, 3700 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
League City Intermediate School, 2588 Webster St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 123 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Gopinath Food Corner, 106 Landing Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Qing Qing, 203 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Calder Road Elementary School, 6511 Calder Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Port Bolivar
Fisherman’s Cove, 706 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Santa Fe
On the Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Kubacak Elementary School, 4131 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wollam Elementary School, 3400 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Santa Fe High School, 16000 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Las Gordas Chulas, 13542 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Grab All Drive In Grocery, 7830 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Super Kwik Pantry, 11830 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Domino’s Pizza, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dollar General, 13616 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Texas City
The Little Doggie, 527 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bahama Bucks, 2716 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Childworks, 2300 29th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Walgreens, 3103 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Movies 12, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 Loop 197 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taco Bell, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
T&T Food Mart, 7320 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Susan’s Market, 2000 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
American Legion Post No. 89, 3028 29th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Baskin Robbins, 2802 Palmer Highway, Suite 918 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Shenanigan’s, 820 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ring of Fire Brew & Que Grill, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CiCi’s Pizza, 3506 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Antonini Subs, 3509 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Popeye’s, 3315 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3013 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.