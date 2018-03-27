Are you aware that there’s a mile and a half long 2,000-acre slice of land reaching clean from beach to bay nestled in the middle of Galveston Island where there are only two houses? Park rangers’ families live in those houses. The rest of the 2,000 acres is wide open for animals, birds and marine creatures, and the jobs of those two and of all the park rangers is to preserve the beach, the dunes, the coastal prairie and the marshes of the bay periphery for those animals, birds and marine creatures and for you to enjoy.
That park is called Galveston Island State Park and even if you’re a native Galvestonian — I’ll bet you didn’t know it is there. I contend it’s the best kept secret in Texas.
The purpose of Beach and Bay Come Out and Play Day is to reveal that secret. It is to acquaint all of you with the park and how much fun it is to see and to make use of all the facilities and natural assets waiting for you there. We’ll even sneak in some learning while you’re at it.
On April 7, you can arrive any time after 10 a.m. and drive right by the toll booth, free of charge on this day and go to the beach parking lot where you’ll check-in. It’s a short walk to the beach and the first activity you and the children can do is follow the trail of a mama sea turtle up through the beach hazards to lay her eggs. The hatchlings can scramble through a shrimp net and escape through a turtle evacuation device, and everyone can see, and perhaps touch, tiny salt water creatures fresh from the surf and sand.
Then it’s back to the parking lot where a waiting bus will take you to all the activity sites dotted around the park. You can get off at any site, spend as much time as you want, and then get back on the bus to the next site. You could even stay on the bus all day, after all, it’s free, but I’ll bet you’ll get off and spend a lot of time at the fishing and kayaking site.
So gather up the children on April 7 and drive down to Galveston Island, go to the end of 61st Street, turn right on Seawall Boulevard and continue west on FM 3005 for 8 or 9 miles to Galveston Island State Park. FM 3005 runs through the park and the entrance is to the left toward the beach. Hopefully, it’ll be a bright day, so don’t forget sunscreen lotion. You might want to pack some snacks and water bottles because there’s no food or fluids available there.
