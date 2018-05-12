The TDB’s have an annual spring luncheon every year. It started out as a mother/daughter luncheon for Mother’s Day when they first started in the ’50s. As time went on, they started to lose a lot of mothers and started inviting their daughters. In later years, they have included granddaughters, sisters, friends, etc. It’s always been called the Mother’s Day Luncheon and is always on the first or second Saturday in May. This year we simply called it a Spring Luncheon, but most still refer to it as a Mother’s Day Luncheon. It was at Moody Gardens this year. It’s always a fun time to get to see everyone’s daughters and granddaughters, as well as various family members and friends. Mary Hannigan‘s mother, Pat O’Conner is the only mother left. She will be 95 in a couple of months and is delightful.
Happy Birthday to Jim Kelso, Barbara Thompson, Rob Quintero, Raymond Brouillard, Leta Middleton Higgins, Don Mafrige, Carolyn Williams, Buzz Elton, Sissy LeBlanc, Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, Sally Morisse Galbraith, Lea Matthews, John Badalementi, Micheal Conoly, Joyce H. McLean, Leah Lusby Best, Barbara Railey, Dorothy J. Nelson, Lauren Balentine, Ross Polk and Earline Dunn.
