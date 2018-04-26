GALVESTON
Offering 50 performances from more than 40 musical acts, the first-ever Third Coast Music Festival will entertain residents this weekend with a multitude of events designed to attract visitors to the island.
The majority of the concerts will be in venues downtown and the Galveston Island Beach Revue will be a centerpiece for the event’s festivities Saturday.
Ticketed shows run from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday night through Saturday, with additional scheduled Sunday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Musical arts will perform at venues like Bubba’s on The Strand, Yaga’s Cafe, Stuttgarden Tavern, Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, Hotel Galvez and Spa. Single-venue tickets for each night are available at the door.
The Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau staff worked on marketing for the event. Staff estimated marketing costs at more than $124,000, park board spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
The event will give people an opportunity to visit Galveston and experience many parts of the city, event co-producer Will Wright said.
“It’s a fruition of years of discussions,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. We thought Galveston was a good spot for it.”
The festival, the brain child of Wright and event co-producer Stewart Ramser, has an eclectic list of folk and soul musical acts, Wright said.
“From a music standpoint, we are intentional on what bands we booked,” he said. “We looked at regional influences that we wanted to showcase. There are a lot of fantastic venues and a lot of places that cater to music and musicians.”
One of the musical acts, Mike and the Moonpies, wants the festival to be a great party, lead singer Mike Harmeier said.
“We are just a very traditional country band,” he said. “We are probably a good way to get people out late at night and keep people having a party all night long.”
The timing of the festival was intentional because of fair weather conditions, Wright said.
“Weather wise, this is a fantastic time of the year to do things of this nature,” he said. “We definitely were intentional on our timing.”
If the festival is successful this weekend, there are plans to make this a staple event for the island each year, Wright said.
“We want to see how people react to it and what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “We want to grow on this and turn it into a big destination event. We are looking for this to be a yearly event and something that’s grown upon.”
More information can be found at http://thirdcoastmusicfestival.com/lineup/
