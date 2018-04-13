Since 1992, the Internal Medicine Department has held its alumni reunion with a dinner at Gaido's for physician alumni. This year's dinner honored Dr. Marc (and Debbie) Shabot. He was recognized for initiating the association and for his hard work over the past 27 years organizing the annual meeting. He has also been instrumental in bringing philanthropic donation to the department. He was truly toasted and roasted by Drs. Janet and Tedd Mitchell, Jim Guckian, Don Powell, Mohammad Bilal, Paul Sanders, Jim Wright and Del Chumley. There for Marc were Mike and Linda Shabot, Sarah Shabot and Todd Doctor, Divafave Sam Klein, Mike Stavinoha, Mr. and Mrs. Brian (Naomi Shabot) Wittlin, Mr. and Mrs. Benjy (Loren) Shabot, Mr. and Mrs. Steve (Kim) Conner and Hannah Wittlin. Nice chatting with Margaret and Harry Kelso, Fred Gregory, Gerald and Betty Beathard, Jim and Charli Rohack and Tom Hancher. The Diva's fave Dr. Lindsey Sonstein and co-director Dr. Benny Karnath presented the Faculty Excellence Award to Dr. David Reynosa much to the delight of Ed Goodgame, Al Reinarz. Mike and Patti Brannan, Ned Snyder, Del and Louise Chumley visiting with Randy and Sue Urban, Greg and Trisha Stovall, Paul and Cheryl Sanders, Andreas Avots-Avotins and Gail, Lou Bridges and Larry Oliver over Gaido's signature shrimp gumbo and the sumptuous seafood buffet.
D’Feet is a not-for-profit organization, that depends on contributions and donation. The organization’s next fund raiser, Third Annual Celebration of spring, mahjong and the Chinese New Year — The Year of the Dog — will take place on Thursday, May 24, 2018. It will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Hotel Galvez Restaurant, on 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. It will be a fun day of friendly mahjong games and a lunch buffet.
Investment in this fundraiser is $60 for a player, $240 for an entire table. Registration in the form of a check (accompanied with name, phone and email address) should be mailed to D’Feet Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 3935, Galveston, TX 77552 by May 10, 2017. For more information or question please email Fran at pelicanway88@att.net or 409-632-0400
Happy Birthday to Norma Nelson, Henry Jasso, Kelly Shaw Pagan, Kimberly Bachmeier and Linda Cagnola Sanchez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.