4-15 cut 1...

Honoree Dr. Marc Shabot, left, and Drs. Janet and Tedd Mitchell at the Internal Medicine Department's Alumni Reunion.

 COURTESY

Since 1992, the Internal Medicine Department has held its alumni reunion with a dinner at Gaido's for physician alumni. This year's dinner honored Dr. Marc (and Debbie) Shabot. He was recognized for initiating the association and for his hard work over the past 27 years organizing the annual meeting. He has also been instrumental in bringing philanthropic donation to the department. He was truly toasted and roasted by Drs. Janet and Tedd Mitchell, Jim Guckian, Don Powell, Mohammad Bilal, Paul Sanders, Jim Wright and Del Chumley. There for Marc were Mike and Linda Shabot, Sarah Shabot and Todd Doctor, Divafave Sam Klein, Mike Stavinoha, Mr. and Mrs. Brian (Naomi Shabot) Wittlin, Mr. and Mrs. Benjy (Loren) Shabot, Mr. and Mrs. Steve (Kim) Conner and Hannah Wittlin. Nice chatting with Margaret and Harry Kelso, Fred Gregory, Gerald and Betty  Beathard, Jim and Charli Rohack and Tom Hancher. The Diva's fave Dr. Lindsey Sonstein and co-director Dr.  Benny Karnath presented the Faculty Excellence Award to Dr. David Reynosa much to the delight of Ed  Goodgame, Al  Reinarz. Mike and Patti  Brannan, Ned  Snyder, Del and Louise  Chumley visiting with Randy and Sue  Urban, Greg and Trisha  Stovall, Paul and Cheryl  Sanders, Andreas  Avots-Avotins and Gail, Lou  Bridges and Larry  Oliver over Gaido's signature shrimp gumbo and the sumptuous seafood buffet.

D’Feet is a not-for-profit organization, that depends on contributions and donation. The organization’s next fund raiser, Third Annual Celebration of spring, mahjong and the Chinese New Year — The Year of the Dog — will take place on Thursday, May 24, 2018. It will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Hotel Galvez Restaurant, on 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. It will be a fun day of friendly mahjong games and a lunch buffet.

Investment in this fundraiser is $60 for a player, $240 for an entire table. Registration in the form of a check (accompanied with name, phone and email address) should be mailed to D’Feet Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 3935, Galveston, TX 77552 by May 10, 2017. For more information or question please email Fran at pelicanway88@att.net or 409-632-0400

Happy Birthday to Norma  Nelson, Henry  Jasso, Kelly  Shaw  Pagan, Kimberly  Bachmeier and Linda  Cagnola  Sanchez.

Frances Powell is a columnist for The Daily News. Send deets ’n’ pix of your parteez ’n’ proceedings to divascenes@aol.com or call 409-744-6540.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription